Major blaze breaks out at a building in Mumbai, 5 injured

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, January 06: A major fire broke out in a building at Kamathipura (Nagpada) in Mumbai Central area on Monday in Mumbai. Five persons are reportedly injured in the incident.

Reportedly, the blaze broke out at Faras road in Mumbai Central area of the metropolis.

Soon fire tenders reached the spot after the fire came into notice. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to ANI, five persons were injured in the incident.

The footage of the blaze was posted by several users on micro-blogging site Twitter. It was clearly observed in the video that the massive blaze partially damaged several shanties n the area.

The police and the rescue team are investigating to find out the cause of the fire.