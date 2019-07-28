  • search
    Major attack on security forces foiled in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: A major Naxal attack on security forces was foiled on Sunday thanks to the alertness of local administration in Raynar Batumpara area of Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.

    According to police, around 50 armed Naxals had planned to attack the security forces near Raynar Batumpara area in Narayanpur.

    Upon receiving information about Naxals' plan, a joint team of District Reserve Guard, Chhattisgarh Armed Force, and Police launched a search operation in the area.

    "On the basis of intelligence inputs that around 40 to 50 armed Naxals near Raynar Batumpara area are planning to attack security forces, a joint team of District Reserve Guard, Chhattisgarh Armed Force and Police was formed for search operation," Mohit Garg, Narayanpur superintendent of police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    When Naxals noticed the search operation team, they opened fire at them, leading to a fierce gunbattle, the police official added. No injury to security personnel or civilian was reported.

