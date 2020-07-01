Major arms racket busted in Gujarat, weapons worth Rs 1.5 crore seized

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, July 01: The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad had arrested 14 people and seized 51 weapons worth Rs 1.5 crore.

On June 19, the ATS had arrested Mushtaq Baloch and Wahid Pathan and seized 54 foreign made weapons from them. This led to the discovery of an illegal guns racket.

The accused said that they procured the guns from one Tarun Gupta. Further investigations led to the arrest of 14 more persons, the ATS also said. The accused persons had acquired 14 imported guns and sold an automatic pistol to Gupta, The accused persons are from Rajula in Surendranagar, Abdasa in Kutch Bhuj, Halvad in Morbi, Rapar, Bhachau and Ahmedabad, the agency said in a note.

During the raids, Mukesh Bhukiya, owner of Jay Ambe Gun House in Mandal was also held. He is a part of Gupta's network, the ATS further said.