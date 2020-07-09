‘Main Vikas Dubey hun,’ and then the tight slap

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: The Ujjain Police today arrested notorious history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. His arrest came almost a week after he managed to give the police the slip.

At the time of his arrest, he screamed in front of the cameras, ' main Vikas Dubey hun.' (I am Vikas Dubey). He is then slapped on the back of his head by a police officer who tells him to be quiet.

Dubey had planned his surrender at the Temple and disclosed his identity to the guard who alerted the police. He is said to have gone to Madhya Pradesh as the Uttar Pradesh were close on his heels. He also feared he may be killed in an encounter like his associates.

On Wednesday, Dubey was in Haryana and managed to escape from his hideouts, where the police nabbed three of his accomplices.

It may be recalled that two more aides of Dubey who killed 8 policemen in Bikru village near Kanpur last week were shot dead.

Prabhat Mishra and Praveen Dubey were part of the group of 15 men who attacked the team of police officials last Thursday.

Praveen was killed ini Etawah, when he was trying to escape after stealing a car. Mishra was being brought to Kanpur after his arrest in Haryana. He was killed when he was trying to escape from custody.

ADG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the police personnel changing the tyre of the escort vehicle as it had got punctured. Mishra tried to escape and was shot down, he also said.

Both of them carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each. With this five criminals involved in the Kanpur shooting have been killed. On Wednesday, a team of the UP police engaged Amar Dubey in a gunfight n Hamripur. He succumbed to injuries later.