‘Main Amit Shah bol raha hun:’ IAF officer arrested for impersonating home minister

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: An officer with the Indian Air Force was arrested for posing as Amit Shah to help his friend get appointed as vice-chancellor of a medical university.

Wing Commander Kuldeep Vaghela, 36, who is stationed at the IAF headquarters in New Delhi and his friend Chandresh Kumar, who runs a dental clinic in Bhopal are currently in custody.

Shukla made a call from his mobile phone to the Raj Bhavan landline on January 3 and asked that he be connected to the Governor. He asked for the same to be done immediately as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah was on the line. He then impersonated Shah and asked that his friend be considered for the post of VC.

The Governor Lalji Tandon, however, got suspicious and asked his staff to check with Shah's office. They were informed that no such call was made. Following this a complaint was filed and the police began investigation. The duo have been booked for impersonation and cheating and were remanded in three days police custody for interrogation.