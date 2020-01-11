  • search
Trending Iran Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Main Amit Shah bol raha hun:’ IAF officer arrested for impersonating home minister

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 11: An officer with the Indian Air Force was arrested for posing as Amit Shah to help his friend get appointed as vice-chancellor of a medical university.

    Wing Commander Kuldeep Vaghela, 36, who is stationed at the IAF headquarters in New Delhi and his friend Chandresh Kumar, who runs a dental clinic in Bhopal are currently in custody.

    ‘Main Amit Shah bol raha hun:’ IAF officer arrested for impersonating home minister
    Representational Image

    Shukla made a call from his mobile phone to the Raj Bhavan landline on January 3 and asked that he be connected to the Governor. He asked for the same to be done immediately as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah was on the line. He then impersonated Shah and asked that his friend be considered for the post of VC.

      Tehran plane crash: Iran admits it hit civilian aircraft by mistake | OneIndia news

      3 ISIS terrorists arrested in Delhi were conspiring terror attack in UP, NCR

      The Governor Lalji Tandon, however, got suspicious and asked his staff to check with Shah's office. They were informed that no such call was made. Following this a complaint was filed and the police began investigation. The duo have been booked for impersonation and cheating and were remanded in three days police custody for interrogation.

      More ARRESTED News

      Read more about:

      arrested amit shah

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue