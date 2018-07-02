English
MAIDS ranked best dental college for seventh year in a row

    New Delhi, Jul 2: The Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) under the Government of NCT of Delhi has been ranked the "Best Dental College in India for the seventh year in a row.

    MAIDS ranked best dental college for seventh year in a row

    The evaluation was done on the basis of reports of independent rating agencies of Hansa Research, Drshti Strategic Research Services and Nielsen India.

    MAIDS outshone 310 dental colleges to become No 1 in dental education in India, a statement issued by the institute said.

    The MAIDS is the first and only dental hospital in India to be accredited by the National Accreditation of Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), it said.

    The institute offers a five-year undergraduate programme, Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), with an annual intake of 40 students and is the only government institute to offer a postgraduate program, Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), in all nine dental specialties.

    Professor Mahesh Verma, Director-Principal, MAIDS said the institute's unique and conducive environment nurtures each student and gives him a unique sense of responsibility and passion.

    The institute is also the only dental institute in the country to have partnered in development of indigenous dental implant system in India under the New Millennium Indian Technology Leadership Initiative- Dental Implant Project (NMITLI) in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the statement added.

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 7:48 [IST]
