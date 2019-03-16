'Mai Bhi Chowkidar’: PM Modi kick-starts BJP campaign for Lok Sabha polls

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign and kick-starting BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. PM Modi will also interact with people from across the country on 31 March as part of the campaign.

Taking to twitter the prime minister reminded everyone that their 'Chowkidar' (watchman) is standing firm and serving the nation.

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation.



But, I am not alone.



Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar.



Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar.



Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

He said that everyone who is fighting corruption and other evils of society is a 'Chowkidar'. He added that everyone working hard for India's progress is a 'Chowkidar' and urged everyone to take the pledge of being a 'Chowkidar'.

Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurled the "chowkidar chor hai" jibe at PM Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale deal. "Gali gali mein shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai (There is noise everywhere, the country's guard is a thief)," Gandhi has often said at public rallies.