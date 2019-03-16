  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Mai Bhi Chowkidar’: PM Modi kick-starts BJP campaign for Lok Sabha polls

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign and kick-starting BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. PM Modi will also interact with people from across the country on 31 March as part of the campaign.

    Narendra Modi

    Taking to twitter the prime minister reminded everyone that their 'Chowkidar' (watchman) is standing firm and serving the nation.

    He said that everyone who is fighting corruption and other evils of society is a 'Chowkidar'. He added that everyone working hard for India's progress is a 'Chowkidar' and urged everyone to take the pledge of being a 'Chowkidar'.

    Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurled the "chowkidar chor hai" jibe at PM Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale deal. "Gali gali mein shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai (There is noise everywhere, the country's guard is a thief)," Gandhi has often said at public rallies.

    More bjp NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bjp narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue