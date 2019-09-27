  • search
Trending Ajit Doval Drones Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mahisha Dasara: Sec 144 imposed in Mysuru town hall, Chamundi Hills

    By
    |

    Mysuru, Sep 27: The city of Mysuru has a long tradition of celebrating the Dasara festival with grandeur and pomp to mark the festival. The Dasara festival in Mysuru had in the year 2010 completed 400th anniversary.

    Mahisha Dasara: Sec 144 imposed in Mysuru town hall, Chamundi Hills

    Meanwhile, the Karnataka police has imposed Section 144 (prohibition on gathering of more than 4 people) in Mysuru, ahead of Dussehra.

    This time again, the decision to celebrate Mahisha Dasara has kicked off a political controversy in Karnataka.

    Mahisha Dasara was conceived by a group of intellectuals led by Kannada writer K.S. Bhagvan and revolves around the demon king Mahishasura, who is believed to have been slain by Goddess Chamundeshwari.

    Some believe that Mahisha was not a demon but a protector. According to them, during bahuparak at the Palace during Dasara celebrations, the name of Mahisha also comes in for praise.

    Meanwhile, following a huge demand the South Western Railway (SWR) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced special trains and buses to help lakhs of people to travel during the festive season.

    At the same time, the KSRTC will operate additional buses for the Rajahamsa, Airavat and Airavat Club Class (multi-axle) services to help people visiting Mysuru during the auspicious Dasara season.

    More MYSURU News

    Read more about:

    mysuru section 144

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue