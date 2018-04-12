Mahila Congress to hold a nationwide protest against BJP govt on April 17

All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over alleged rising cases of crime against women and said that it would hold a nationwide protest on April 17 against Modi government's 'jumla'.

"PM promised women of the country that 'Bahut hua mahilaon pe atyachaar, ab ki baar Modi Sarkaar'.All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) will hold protest across the country against this 'jumla' on April 17 and will expose 'Beti bachao, beti padhao' jumla of Modi Ji," AIMC chief Sushmita Dev told ANI.

The BJP government is drawing a lot of flak over rape of a minor in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, and Unnao rape case, which allegedly involves BJP MLA Kuldeep Senger.

The Kathua rape and murder was a gruesome act in which an 8 year lost her life. The Jammu police have filed its chargesheet in the case and details the most horrific crime one has seen in recent times. Following the chargesheet, protests had broken out in which some sought to defend the accused persons. The Jammu police say that the primary intention of the murder was to frighten the Bakarwal community to which the girl belongs. The intention was to dislodge the nomadic tribe, the police said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger on Thursday at the Makhi police station in Unnao. The case was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (including Section 376 for rape) and POCSO Act. The four-time lawmaker and his brothers allegedly gang-raped the girl in Unnao - who later attempted suicide outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Sunday.

