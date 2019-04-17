Mahavir Jayanti 2019: Know about the festival

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 17: Mahavir Jayanti 2019 is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Jain community and like every year, the occasion is expected to be celebrated with fanfare this time as well.

The festival is observed by the Jain community across the world to mark the birth anniversary of Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara in Jainism.

The day is marked with religious processions or rath yatra during which an idol of Mahavira is carried among prayers, chants and sermons. Jain temples are decorated with flags, and alms are offered to the poor. Since Jainism focuses on peace and harmony with minimal harm to living creatures, donations are also collected to save animals from slaughter.

Born in Bihar in 599 BC, Mahavir was the 24th and last Jain Tirthankara who established core tenets of Jainism. Mahavir was born on Trayodashi Tithi during Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. This year marks the 2617th birth anniversary of Mahavir Swami.

Here are some of his teaching and quotes that will inspire you:

Do not deprive someone of his livelihood. This is a sinful tendency. - Lord Mahavir

Kill not, cause no pain. Non-violence is the greatest religion. Lord Mahavira

Live and allow others to live; hurt no one; life is dear to all living beings. - Lord Mahavir

In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self. - Lord Mahavira

Soul is the central point of spiritual discipline. - Lord Mahavira

Meanwhile, stock markets were closed on Wednesday due to Mahavir Jayanti 2019, one of the most important festivals for Jain community that is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Mahavir.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2019 to all!