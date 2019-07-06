  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mahatma Gandhi's photo on beer bottles; Israeli Brewery company apologies

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: An Israeli brewery company has apologized to India for 'hurting' sentiments for putting up Mahatma Gandhi's photo on the liquor or beer bottles to commemorate Israel's 71st Independence Day.

    The set featured the five historical figures on various types of beer, including a cartoon image of Gandhi decked out in shades and a tie-dye shirt.

    Mahatma Gandhis photo on beer bottles; Israeli Brewery company apologies

    In a statement issued on Wednesday, Gilad Dror, Brand Manager of the company, apologised saying that he regrets using Mahatma Gandhi's image on the liquor bottles.

    "Malka Beer offers its heartfelt apologies to the people and the Government of India for hurting their sentiments. We highly respect and value Mahatma Gandhi and regret our action of putting his image on our bottles," Gilad Dror said in the statement.

    Dror also added that the production and supplies of the bottles were stopped soon after the Indian Embassy in Israel raised the concern. The company is "making efforts to withdraw the product from the market", Dror said, adding that the "intention" behind using Mahatma Gandhi's picture "had in fact been to honour" him.

    This hilarious video shows flight attendant delivering dramatic safety instructions

    Venkaiah Naidu had directed External Affairs minister, S Jaishankar to look into the matter and take immediate and appropriate action after it was being raised in Rajya Sabha by its members on Tuesday expressing concern over the picture of the 'Father of the Nation' on liquor bottles of the Israeli company.

    However, this is not the first time for Gandhi's image to be used for an inappropriate product for sale. Back in 2017, e-commerce giant

    Mahatma Gandhi was the only non-Israeli face on the limited edition bottles. Three former prime ministers of Israel - David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir and Menachem Begin - apart from Theodor Herzl, father of Zionism, were the other celebrated personalities who were featured on the bottles.

    More MAHATMA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    mahatma gandhi beer israel

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 6:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue