Mahatma Gandhi's life was devoted to truth and service: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 22: On the occasion of inaugurating the International Judicial Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi's life was devoted to truth and service, which are considered the foundation of the judiciary.

Addressing the gathering at the International Judicial Conference, PM Modi said, "Mahatma Gandhi Ji's life was devoted to truth and service, which are considered the foundation of the judiciary. He was a barrister. He has written in great detail in his autobiography about the first case he fought."

PM Modi also said that the judicial conference was at a "great moment for India" as the nation is celebrating the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"It is a great moment for India as this conference is taking place when our country is celebrating the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji was asked to give commission for the case, which he refused. Gandhi was so clear about upholding truth which came from his upbringing, culture and Indian philosophy," he added.

The conference was organised at the Additional Building, Supreme Court Complex in Delhi.

In the evening, PM Modi is expected to address the opening ceremony of the Khelo India University Games, which will be held from February 22 to March 1 at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, via video conference.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the opening ceremony of Khelo India University Games at 7 pm.

The Khelo India University Games are launched by the Government of India in association with the Government of Odisha.

It is said that this would be the largest ever competition held at the university level in India. More tham 3,000 athletes from over 150 universities across the country would be taking part in it.