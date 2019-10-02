Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary updates: PM Modi releases commemorative Rs 150 coins

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation. Both the BJP and Congress have planned several events to mark the event.

    Mahatma Gandhis 150th birth anniversary updates: PM Modi releases commemorative Rs 150 coins

    Modi also visited the Sabarmati Ashram on October 2, on the occasion of the Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, and later declare the country open defecation-free.

    People slipping back to open defecation, says CSE ahead of Centre's ODF India announcement

    Modi also released a commemorative Rs 150 coins on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday. He launched the commemorative coin in Ahmedabad, Gujarat when he had reached Sabarmati Riverfront for the 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme in the state.

    Here are the HIGHLIGHTS on Mahatma Gandhis 150th birth anniversary

    10:25 PM, 2 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a #Navratri event in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Governor Acharya Devvrat also present.
    10:25 PM, 2 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at a #Navratri event in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also present.
    8:41 PM, 2 Oct
    Addressing the nation from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 2 October, PM Modi declared India open defecation-free. “India's image has gained prominence in world," said PM Narendra Modi after reaching Ahmedabad airport. To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Modi is expected to address a gathering of party workers and village heads at the Sabarmati Ashram where he will declare India open defecation-free.
    8:40 PM, 2 Oct
    '' Today whole world is appreciating and awarding us. Providing toilets to more than 60 crore people in 60 months, building more than 11 crore toilets, whole world is amazed by this. ,'' Modi said.
    8:40 PM, 2 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme in Ahmedabad: Today rural India and its villages have declared themselves 'open defecation free'.
    8:40 PM, 2 Oct
    PM Modi at 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme in Ahmedabad: Whole world is celebrating Bapu's birth anniversary. A few days ago United Nations (UN) released a postal stamp to make this occasion memorable, now commemorative stamps & coins have also been released here.
    8:24 PM, 2 Oct
    PM's message in visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram:I'm satisfied that on the occasion of #GandhiAt150, we're witnessing the fulfillment of his dream of 'Swachh Bharat'. I feel lucky that on this occasion when India has successfully stopped open defecation I'm here at the ashram.
    8:20 PM, 2 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative Rs 150 coins, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
    7:44 PM, 2 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' programme at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also present.
    7:43 PM, 2 Oct
    A special exhibition dedicated to the friendship between Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy was held at the Russian State Duma, in Moscow today. India's Ambassador to Russia, D Bala Venkatesh Varma was also present along with other Russian leaders.
    7:32 PM, 2 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad
    7:06 PM, 2 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children and volunteers at the Sabarmati Ashram.
    7:05 PM, 2 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
    7:05 PM, 2 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.
    6:25 PM, 2 Oct
    At the Ahmedabad airport, PM Modi noted that the UN welcomed Gandhi’s 150th birth-anniversary celebrations with immense enthusiasm.
    6:25 PM, 2 Oct
    Addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad, PM Modi was quoted by PMO twitter as saying, “The world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place at the world stage. The fact that India always believes in taking everyone along has also been noted.”
    6:25 PM, 2 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. After his arrival at Ahmedabad airport, PM Modi said, “India’s stature is rising at the world stage. Respect for India is increasing all over. One can experience the change.”
    4:58 PM, 2 Oct
    Martin Luther King Jr raised issue the of racism, he was influenced by the thoughts of Gandhi ji. Nelson Mandela who fought against racism and fought for freedom in South Africa, his Satyagraha was also inspired by Gandhi ji, says BJP woorkiing president JP Nadda.
    4:40 PM, 2 Oct
    Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary is being observed across India with prayer meets organised at several places, including the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. In the evening, Modi is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, where he will pay tributes to Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram and later address a gathering of village heads from different parts of the country while declaring the country open defecation-free.
    4:38 PM, 2 Oct
    The column, ‘Why India and the World Need Gandhi’, explored the Mahatma’s influence on prominent world leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela. Modi described Gandhi as the "best teacher" and "the guiding light" who continues to give courage to millions globally and uniting those who believe in humanity.
    4:37 PM, 2 Oct
    In a column for The New York Times on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed the ‘Einstein Challenge’ to ensure that the ideals of Bapu are remembered by future generations. “As a tribute to Gandhi, I propose what I call the Einstein Challenge. We know Albert Einstein’s famous words on Gandhi: ‘Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth’… I invite thinkers, entrepreneurs and tech leaders to be at the forefront of spreading Gandhi’s ideas through innovation,” Modi wrote.
    4:36 PM, 2 Oct
    PM Modi will attend a special Swachh Bharat Diwas Programme in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today evening.
    3:47 PM, 2 Oct
    Gandhiji and India are synonyms, but these days some are working towards reversing it. They want the RSS becomes synonymous with India," Sonia Gandhhi said.
    3:44 PM, 2 Oct
    "Gandhi ji ka naam lekar Bharat ko unhi ke raste se hat kar apni disha mein le jaane ki koshish karne wale pehle bhi kum nahi the. Lekin pichle kuch varshon mein toh vo saam-daam-dand-bhed ka khula karobar kar ke ve apne aap ko bahaut taqatwar smjhte hain (There was no dearth of those who took Gandhiji's name and led the nation away from his principles. But the last few years they have used all means and thinnking that they are the most popular," Sonia Gandhi said.
    3:39 PM, 2 Oct
    2:43 PM, 2 Oct
    "It was the order of Gandhiji to pursue the path of truth. First, the BJP should pursue the path of truth and then talk about Gandhiji," the Priyanka said.
    2:42 PM, 2 Oct
    Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said it should first pursue the path of truth shown by Mahatma Gandhi and then talk about him.
    1:58 PM, 2 Oct
    In what appeared to be a swipe at the present BJP leadership, Sonia Gandhi told party workers and leaders at Rajghat that the Mahatma's soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years.
    1:58 PM, 2 Oct
    Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said those who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifices and ideals.
    1:09 PM, 2 Oct
    The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.
