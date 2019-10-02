Gandhi Jayanti LIVE: Modi interacts with children, volunteers at Sabarmati Ashram

New Delhi, Oct 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation. Both the BJP and Congress have planned several events to mark the event.
Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram on October 2, on the occasion of the Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, and later declare the country open defecation-free.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.
6:25 PM, 2 Oct
At the Ahmedabad airport, PM Modi noted that the UN welcomed Gandhi’s 150th birth-anniversary celebrations with immense enthusiasm.
6:25 PM, 2 Oct
Addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad, PM Modi was quoted by PMO twitter as saying, “The world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place at the world stage. The fact that India always believes in taking everyone along has also been noted.”
6:25 PM, 2 Oct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. After his arrival at Ahmedabad airport, PM Modi said, “India’s stature is rising at the world stage. Respect for India is increasing all over. One can experience the change.”
4:58 PM, 2 Oct
Martin Luther King Jr raised issue the of racism, he was influenced by the thoughts of Gandhi ji. Nelson Mandela who fought against racism and fought for freedom in South Africa, his Satyagraha was also inspired by Gandhi ji, says BJP woorkiing president JP Nadda.
4:40 PM, 2 Oct
Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary is being observed across India with prayer meets organised at several places, including the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. In the evening, Modi is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, where he will pay tributes to Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram and later address a gathering of village heads from different parts of the country while declaring the country open defecation-free.
4:38 PM, 2 Oct
The column, ‘Why India and the World Need Gandhi’, explored the Mahatma’s influence on prominent world leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela. Modi described Gandhi as the "best teacher" and "the guiding light" who continues to give courage to millions globally and uniting those who believe in humanity.
4:37 PM, 2 Oct
In a column for The New York Times on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed the ‘Einstein Challenge’ to ensure that the ideals of Bapu are remembered by future generations. “As a tribute to Gandhi, I propose what I call the Einstein Challenge. We know Albert Einstein’s famous words on Gandhi: ‘Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth’… I invite thinkers, entrepreneurs and tech leaders to be at the forefront of spreading Gandhi’s ideas through innovation,” Modi wrote.
4:36 PM, 2 Oct
PM Modi will attend a special Swachh Bharat Diwas Programme in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today evening.
3:47 PM, 2 Oct
Gandhiji and India are synonyms, but these days some are working towards reversing it. They want the RSS becomes synonymous with India," Sonia Gandhhi said.
3:44 PM, 2 Oct
"Gandhi ji ka naam lekar Bharat ko unhi ke raste se hat kar apni disha mein le jaane ki koshish karne wale pehle bhi kum nahi the. Lekin pichle kuch varshon mein toh vo saam-daam-dand-bhed ka khula karobar kar ke ve apne aap ko bahaut taqatwar smjhte hain (There was no dearth of those who took Gandhiji's name and led the nation away from his principles. But the last few years they have used all means and thinnking that they are the most popular," Sonia Gandhi said.
"It was the order of Gandhiji to pursue the path of truth. First, the BJP should pursue the path of truth and then talk about Gandhiji," the Priyanka said.
2:42 PM, 2 Oct
Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said it should first pursue the path of truth shown by Mahatma Gandhi and then talk about him.
1:58 PM, 2 Oct
In what appeared to be a swipe at the present BJP leadership, Sonia Gandhi told party workers and leaders at Rajghat that the Mahatma's soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years.
1:58 PM, 2 Oct
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said those who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifices and ideals.
1:09 PM, 2 Oct
The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.
1:08 PM, 2 Oct
A tableau of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march.
1:08 PM, 2 Oct
Many youth sported Gandhi's trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march.
1:08 PM, 2 Oct
The 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat, about three kilometres away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan 'Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein'.
1:08 PM, 2 Oct
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a 'padyatra' here with a large number of party workers following him to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.
11:58 AM, 2 Oct
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Senior BJP leader LK Advani and AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai also present.
11:58 AM, 2 Oct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, at the Parliament, earlier today.
10:42 AM, 2 Oct
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes part in 'Swacchhta Abhiyaan (cleanliness drive),' at Sion-Koliwada in Mumbai.
10:31 AM, 2 Oct
Gandhi ji's satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees. He showed the path of truth and non violence to the world, says Amit Shah at Sankalp rally.
10:24 AM, 2 Oct
The Sabarmati Ashram is teaching precepts of non-violence to nearly 30,000 students in Gujarat, with interesting concepts like asking them to write a 'letter to Bapu' and learning about life of the Father of the Nation.
10:19 AM, 2 Oct
Home Minister Amit Shah flags off Sankalp Yatra
9:55 AM, 2 Oct
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered a cleanliness oath to people at an event organised in Delhi Cantonment on Gandhi Jayanti, today.
8:37 AM, 2 Oct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off countrywide celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.
8:37 AM, 2 Oct
He will visit the Sabarmati Ashram on October 2, on the occasion of the Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, and later declare the country open defecation-free.
8:38 AM, 2 Oct
Several events will be organised in the city and other parts of Gujarat on October 2 as part of the sesquicentennial year of Gandhi's birth anniversary.
8:38 AM, 2 Oct
People visiting Gujarat to attend the October 2 function at Sabarmati Riverfront will be taken to different places associated with Mahatma Gandhi, like the memorial at Dandi, which is associated with the historic salt march led by him in 1930, and the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
8:38 AM, 2 Oct
Around 1,500 people are likely to join the drive to clean Dandi beach, Navsari collector Ardra Agarwal said.
8:38 AM, 2 Oct
At the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, the day will begin with a 'sarvadharm prarthana' (all faith prayer) to be held around 8.30 am.
8:39 AM, 2 Oct
Around 900 students from primary schools across the state will gather at the Sabarmati Ashram and some of them will share their views on Gandhi's teachings of non-violence.
8:54 AM, 2 Oct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
8:55 AM, 2 Oct
राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी 150वीं जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन।
Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet. pic.twitter.com/4y0HqBO762
Air India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his portrait on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport(Delhi).
9:51 AM, 2 Oct
On his 150th Jayanti, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the “Father of the Nation”, who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred.
Today is a Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, a great leader of subcontinent,its so sad to see that today India is under an extremist regime. These fellows represent legacy of Godse murderer of Gandhi G. PM Modi and his regime is nothing but extension of RSS philosphy. #Gandhi
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Government of Pakistan Fawad Hussain also remembered the Gandhiji while taking a swipe at Narendra Modi government.
9:55 AM, 2 Oct
10:31 AM, 2 Oct
1:08 PM, 2 Oct
1:58 PM, 2 Oct
