Gandhi Jayanti LIVE Updates: PM Modi pays homage to Bapu at Rajghat

New Delhi, Oct 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation. Both the BJP and Congress have planned several events to mark the event.
Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram on October 2, on the occasion of the Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, and later declare the country open defecation-free.
Here are the LIVE updates on Mahatma Gandhis 150th birth anniversary
10:42 AM, 2 Oct
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes part in 'Swacchhta Abhiyaan (cleanliness drive),' at Sion-Koliwada in Mumbai.
10:31 AM, 2 Oct
Gandhi ji's satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees. He showed the path of truth and non violence to the world, says Amit Shah at Sankalp rally.
10:24 AM, 2 Oct
The Sabarmati Ashram is teaching precepts of non-violence to nearly 30,000 students in Gujarat, with interesting concepts like asking them to write a 'letter to Bapu' and learning about life of the Father of the Nation.
10:19 AM, 2 Oct
Home Minister Amit Shah flags off Sankalp Yatra
9:55 AM, 2 Oct
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered a cleanliness oath to people at an event organised in Delhi Cantonment on Gandhi Jayanti, today.
9:54 AM, 2 Oct
Today is a Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, a great leader of subcontinent,its so sad to see that today India is under an extremist regime. These fellows represent legacy of Godse murderer of Gandhi G. PM Modi and his regime is nothing but extension of RSS philosphy. #Gandhi
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Government of Pakistan Fawad Hussain also remembered the Gandhiji while taking a swipe at Narendra Modi government.
9:51 AM, 2 Oct
On his 150th Jayanti, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the “Father of the Nation”, who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred.
Air India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his portrait on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport(Delhi).
9:48 AM, 2 Oct
'Swacchhata Abhiyaan (cleanliness drive),' was conducted at Ramghat in Wazirabad under the 'Namami Gange Project,' today.
9:18 AM, 2 Oct
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flags off 'Fit India Plog run,'- a trash collecting activity while jogging, at Indira Gandhi stadium. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also present.
9:15 AM, 2 Oct
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and BJP Working president JP Nadda too paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
9:09 AM, 2 Oct
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched a special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission and cow dung soaps and bamboo bottles yesterday, on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.
9:08 AM, 2 Oct
PM Modi will declare India open defecation-free, to mark the 150 Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
8:55 AM, 2 Oct
राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी 150वीं जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन।
Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet. pic.twitter.com/4y0HqBO762
The prime minister also tweeted a video expressing gratitude to “his everlasting contribution to humanity.”
8:54 AM, 2 Oct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
8:39 AM, 2 Oct
Around 900 students from primary schools across the state will gather at the Sabarmati Ashram and some of them will share their views on Gandhi's teachings of non-violence.
8:38 AM, 2 Oct
At the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, the day will begin with a 'sarvadharm prarthana' (all faith prayer) to be held around 8.30 am.
8:38 AM, 2 Oct
Around 1,500 people are likely to join the drive to clean Dandi beach, Navsari collector Ardra Agarwal said.
8:38 AM, 2 Oct
People visiting Gujarat to attend the October 2 function at Sabarmati Riverfront will be taken to different places associated with Mahatma Gandhi, like the memorial at Dandi, which is associated with the historic salt march led by him in 1930, and the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
8:38 AM, 2 Oct
Several events will be organised in the city and other parts of Gujarat on October 2 as part of the sesquicentennial year of Gandhi's birth anniversary.
8:37 AM, 2 Oct
