  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Gujarat's Amreli

    By
    |

    Amreli, Jan 04: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at Hari Krishna lake in Amreli district of Gujarat was vandalised by some unidentified miscreants on late Friday night, police said.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    Reportedly, the statue was structured in 2018 in a garden near a lake that was dug up and beautified by Dholakiya Foundation of Surat-based diamond baron Savjibhai Dholakiya and unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017, an official said.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered inthis case.

    According to the sub inspector YP Gohil of Lathi police station the incident took place on Friday late night. Police have started an investigation in this case and are on to identify and nab the culprits.

    Miscreants vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Ajmer

    The police are suspecting this may be the handiwork of people unhappy with construction of the lake or by anti-social elements.

    Earlier, mscreants damaged a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Rajasthan's Ajmer district in October, 2019.

    More MAHATMA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    mahatma gandhi

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 20:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue