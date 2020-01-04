Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Gujarat's Amreli

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Amreli, Jan 04: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at Hari Krishna lake in Amreli district of Gujarat was vandalised by some unidentified miscreants on late Friday night, police said.

Reportedly, the statue was structured in 2018 in a garden near a lake that was dug up and beautified by Dholakiya Foundation of Surat-based diamond baron Savjibhai Dholakiya and unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017, an official said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered inthis case.

Gujarat: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Hari Krishna lake in Amreli district vandalised by unidentified persons, last night. A case has been registered. pic.twitter.com/UL3PxNWBQq — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

According to the sub inspector YP Gohil of Lathi police station the incident took place on Friday late night. Police have started an investigation in this case and are on to identify and nab the culprits.

The police are suspecting this may be the handiwork of people unhappy with construction of the lake or by anti-social elements.

Earlier, mscreants damaged a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Rajasthan's Ajmer district in October, 2019.