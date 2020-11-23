YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mahatma Gandhi's South African great-grandson dies of COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 23: Satish Dhupelia, the South African great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday, three days after his 66th birthday.

    Mahatma Gandhis South African great-grandson dies of COVID-19
    Satish Dhupelia, Image Courtesy @Twitter

    Satish and his two siblings are descendants of Manilal Gandhi, who Mahatma Gandhi left behind in South Africa to continue his work.

    Dhupelia spent most of his life in media, especially as a videographer and photographer.

    Dhupelia's sister Uma Dhupelia-Mesthrie posted a message confirming that her brother had died of COVID-19 related complications.

    According to Uma, Satish had contracted coronavirus in the hospital while he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

    "My beloved brother has passed on after a month of illness with pneumonia, a superbug contracted in hospital and then COVID-19 also contracted while he was being treated. He suffered a major cardiac arrest this evening," Uma posted.

    Besides Ms Uma, Mr Dhupelia leaves back another sister, Kirti Menon, who lives in Johannesburg, where she is active in various projects honouring the memory of Gandhi.

    Satish Dhupelia spent most of his life in media, especially as a videographer and photographer. He was also very active in assisting the Gandhi Development Trust to continue the work started by the Mahatma at the Phoenix Settlement near Durban.

    More MAHATMA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    mahatma gandhi

    Story first published: Monday, November 23, 2020, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X