Mahatma Gandhi's South African great-grandson dies of COVID-19

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Nov 23: Satish Dhupelia, the South African great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday, three days after his 66th birthday.

Satish and his two siblings are descendants of Manilal Gandhi, who Mahatma Gandhi left behind in South Africa to continue his work.

Dhupelia's sister Uma Dhupelia-Mesthrie posted a message confirming that her brother had died of COVID-19 related complications.

According to Uma, Satish had contracted coronavirus in the hospital while he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

"My beloved brother has passed on after a month of illness with pneumonia, a superbug contracted in hospital and then COVID-19 also contracted while he was being treated. He suffered a major cardiac arrest this evening," Uma posted.

Besides Ms Uma, Mr Dhupelia leaves back another sister, Kirti Menon, who lives in Johannesburg, where she is active in various projects honouring the memory of Gandhi.

Satish Dhupelia spent most of his life in media, especially as a videographer and photographer. He was also very active in assisting the Gandhi Development Trust to continue the work started by the Mahatma at the Phoenix Settlement near Durban.