Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary: Recalling his top quotes

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 02: On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, his message of peace and non-violence is more relevant than ever. Mahatma Gandhi staunchly believed in non-violence and so strong was his belief that he wanted his followers to strictly adhere to it. Gandhiji not only preached non-violence but practised it in his life and even his fight for India's freedom from the British rule was rooted in the ideology of Ahimsa.

The Union Government has decided to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation, at the national and international level to propagate his message.

[Gandhi Jayanti LIVE Updates: PM Modi pays homage to Bapu at Rajghat]

Here are inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi:

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

"Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served."

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow."

"Learn as if you were to live forever."

"A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes."

"Be the change that you want to see in the world."

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong."

"I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet."

"Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will."

"An ounce of patience is worth more than a tonne of preaching."

"Change yourself - you are in control."

"See the good in people and help them."

"Without action, you aren't going anywhere."

"Take care of this moment."

"Be congruent, be authentic, be your true self."

"Continue to grow and evolve."

"A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave."

"Nobody can hurt me without my permission."

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."