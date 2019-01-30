  • search
    Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Remembering 'The Father of The Nation' with quotes

    New Delhi, Jan 30: On January 30, India will mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the most prominent leader in India's independence movement.

    Born on October 2, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Bapu was one of the more popular freedom fighters instrumental in leading India to freedom from British servitude. He organised peasants and labourers to protest against excessive land-tax and discrimination.

    Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Remembering The Father of The Nation with quotes
    Mahatma Gandhi

    The political leader, born in Gujarat in 1869 to Karamchand Gandhi and Putlibai, fought for the freedom of India and is called the Father of the Nation.

    Assuming leadership of the Indian National Congress in 1921, Mahatma Gandhi led nationwide campaigns for various social causes and for achieving Swaraj or self-rule.

    Here are 10 inspiring quotes for you to read:

    • I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet
    • You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.
    • Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony
    • Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will
    • Silence is the best answer to anger
    • Prayer is the key of the morning and the bolt of the evening
    • Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistake
    • Each night, when I go to sleep, I die. And the next morning, when I wake up, I am reborn
    • Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up
