Mahatma Gandhi 150: PM Modi's quotes on 'Bapu'

New Delhi, Oct 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions hailed Mahatma Gnadhi's contribution to nation building and hailed him as source of inspiration for his ambitious programmes. On the occasion of 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, let's take look at PM Modi's quote on Mahatma Gandhi.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi 150: World leaders influenced by Bapu

Mahatma Gandhi never compromised on cleanliness. He gave us freedom. We should give him a clean India."

Bapu always said that think of the last person in the queue, the poorest person, and serve the underprivileged. Inspired by this ideal we are serving the poor.

In 1920 and 1942 we saw two different Gandhian movements. What was common was the widespread support for Mahatma Gandhi

Bapu gave an inspirational mantra to all of us which is known as Gandhi Ji's Talisman. This Mantra is extremely relevant today

Bapu's message reverberates globally. His thoughts and ideals motivate us to work for the greater good of humanity

Also Read | Gandhi wanted to dissolve Congress a day before he died: Lesser known facts about Bapu

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Champaran Satyagraha's centenary celebrations, PM Modi said Bihar is the state that transformed Mahatma Gandhi into 'Bapu'. Inaugurating a rooftop solar plant on Gandhi Jayanti for Khunti court and district collectorate, Modi said, "Gandhiji was a big supporter of environment protection. That is why I decided to come here. In a way, I have snatched this opportunity (to inaugurate). I decided to come here because 2 October is my inspiration. Mahatma Gandhi is my inspiration."