Elections 2019
Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow, says Reports
India
New Delhi, Oct 18: Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari has been critically injured after being shot at in his office by unidentified assailants in a broad daylight in Lucknow on Friday.
He was rushed to Trauma Centre where he later died. Tiwari had served as the president of the right-wing group. According to media reports, the attackers barged into Tiwari's office on the pretext of handing over a gift. As soon as they walked in, the attackers opened fire on the Hindu Mahasabha leader and fled from the scene.
Tiwari was in news recently for giving a controversial remark involving Prophet Muhammad.