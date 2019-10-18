Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari shot dead in Lucknow, says Reports

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Oct 18: Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari has been critically injured after being shot at in his office by unidentified assailants in a broad daylight in Lucknow on Friday.

He was rushed to Trauma Centre where he later died. Tiwari had served as the president of the right-wing group. According to media reports, the attackers barged into Tiwari's office on the pretext of handing over a gift. As soon as they walked in, the attackers opened fire on the Hindu Mahasabha leader and fled from the scene.

Tiwari was in news recently for giving a controversial remark involving Prophet Muhammad.