  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra’s Housing Minister tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Mumbai on Thursday saw more than 522 new cases of coronavirus.

    The total number of cases in Mumbai stood at 4.025 which is 65 per cent of Maharashtra's total cases.

    Maharashtra’s Housing Minister tests positive for COVID-19
    Representational Image

    Among those who tested positive was Maharashtra's Housing Minister, Jitendra Awhad. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday night, 10 days after he had put himself under home quarantine after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

    Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential, says govt

    An Indian Express report while quoting sources said that the NCP leader was moved to a private hospital after developing a fever. His condition is said to be stable.

    After Mumbai, it is Pune that remains the worst hit by the pandemic. Pune witnessed five deaths, while one death each was reported from Nandurbar, Navi Mumbai and Dhule.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X