  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra village passes resolution against NRC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 23: Patrud village in Beed district of Maharashtra has passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    The gram panchayat of Patrud in Majalgaon tehsil passed the resolution at its meeting held on February 2.

    Maharashtra village passes resolution against NRC
    Representational Image

    The copy of the resolution has gone viral on social media.

    Woman raises pro-Pak slogans at anti-CAA stir in Bengaluru in the presence of AIMIM chief Owaisi

    "There is confusion in the society over the CAA and NRC. All the people residing here are Indians, but don't have any documents to prove their nationality. Hence CAA and NRC should not be implemented in the village," the resolution says.

      NEWS AT NOON FEB 23rd, 2020

      A resident of Pathrud, Eknath Maske, said, "The population of the village is around 18,000. The villagers were against the new citizenship law and NRC. Hence we decided not to implement these things in the village and passed a resolution."

      Gram sevak Sudhakar Gaikwad said, "The government's move on CAA and NRC affected the social fabric of the village.

      Therefore, the villagers decided to pass this resolution.

      More NATIONAL REGISTER OF CITIZENS News

      Read more about:

      national register of citizens resolution maharashtra

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 8:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X