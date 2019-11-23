  • search
    Maharashtra updates: SC to order on floor test issue; show of strength by Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

    Mumbai, Nov 25: The Supreme Court is set to pass an order on Tuesday on holding a crucial floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly to ascertain whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis enjoyed majority, as the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress put up a public show of strength to claim they have the numbers to form a new government.

    The order will be passed at 10.30 am on Tuesday, giving the shaky 3-day-old Maharashtra government a breather in the intense battle for numbers between the rival camps.

    Will bring over 162 MLAs, this is not Goa, says Sharad Pawar at show of strength
    Will bring over 162 MLAs, this is not Goa, says Sharad Pawar at 'show of strength'

    Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:48 PM, 25 Nov
    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in tweet says that the BJP-NCP alliance is a result of "brazen horse trading".
    9:47 PM, 25 Nov
    Shiv Sena MPs met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and told her that they will not be part of the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day.
    9:46 PM, 25 Nov
    "...A truthful majority has to the mandate of the constitution and the people. We together are #MahaStrength," tweeted Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.
    8:55 PM, 25 Nov
    Majority in Assembly can't be proved by such parades: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Sena-NCP-Cong MLAs show of strength.
    8:42 PM, 25 Nov
    Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena MLA said, "Aaj hamare sath 162 MLAs hai, agar BJP ke paas hai toh unhe batana chahiye. Jo torh-forh ka prayas karega hum uski mundi torh denge."
    8:06 PM, 25 Nov
    NCP Chief Sharad PawaR said, "There will not be any problem in proving our majority. The one who is suspended from the party cannot give any orders. On the day of floor test, I will bring more than 162 MLAs. This is not Goa, this is Maharashtra."
    7:51 PM, 25 Nov
    Congress leader Ashok Chavan at Hotel Grand Hyatt said, "We are more than 162, not just 162. We all will be a part of the govt. I thank Sonia Gandhi who allowed for this alliance to stop BJP. Governor should invite us to form govt."
    7:39 PM, 25 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad said to all the MLAs presented at Hyatt Hotel that an oath will be taken here.
    7:32 PM, 25 Nov
    Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Ashok Chavan arrive at Hotel Grand Hyatt where Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs have assembled.
    7:27 PM, 25 Nov
    "Long live Maha Vikas Aghadi" slogans raised at the hall in Hotel Grand Hyatt, where Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs have assembled.
    7:06 PM, 25 Nov
    All Shiv Sena MLAs reached at Hotel Grand Hyatt.
    7:01 PM, 25 Nov
    Preparations underway at Hotel Grand Hyatt where MLAs from Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will assemble shortly.
    6:35 PM, 25 Nov
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule arrived at Grand Hyatt where earlier Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had invited the governor to show him the numerocal strength of the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance.
    5:58 PM, 25 Nov
    Shive Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweets, "We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm, come and watch yourself @maha_governor".
    5:41 PM, 25 Nov
    Shiv Sena activists organised morchas demanding additional financial aid for the farmers in nine talukas in Aurangabad district, which falls under the worst-hit Marathwada region.
    5:39 PM, 25 Nov
    Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, 'Contract killing' of democracy has now also become 'contract killing' of honesty and accountability in Maharashtra.
    5:08 PM, 25 Nov
    Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: We are all one and together , watch our 162 (MLAs) together for the first time at Grand Hyatt (in Mumbai) at 7 pm, come and watch yourself Maharashtra Governor.
    5:07 PM, 25 Nov
    Sena, NCP and congress to parade all 162 MLAs by 7 pm today: Raut
    4:56 PM, 25 Nov
    Raosaheb Patil Danve, BJP: There is no 'Operation Lotus', we have enough MLAs for the majority, we are not threatening any MLA. Sanjay Raut's allegations are false, after a few days he will have to be sent to a mental hospital.
    4:12 PM, 25 Nov
    Irrigation scam case against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been officially closed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
    3:51 PM, 25 Nov
    NCP has now claimed that talks with Ajit Pawar have been positive and Chhagan Bhujbal will again try to convince him to return to the NCP fold.
    3:23 PM, 25 Nov
    Jayant Patil, NCP: We had discussions with Ajit Pawar once, hoping for another meeting with him soon.
    3:17 PM, 25 Nov
    Mental health clinics will be opened in various parts of Maharashtra after BJP leaders go crazy in the absence of power after the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress form the government in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters.
    3:07 PM, 25 Nov
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to return to Mumbai by 4 pm.
    2:09 PM, 25 Nov
    Anil Patil, NCP MLA who was reportedly missing and brought to Mumbai from Delhi by NCP leaders today: When we reached hotel (in Delhi) at least 100-200 BJP workers were present there along with a lot of police cars & personnel in civil dress, we were scared.
    1:56 PM, 25 Nov
    Shiv Sena MLAs have been moved to a new hotel. The MLAs left Lalit Hotel showing victory signs.
    1:17 PM, 25 Nov
    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: BJP-Shiv Sena got mandate to form govt with Devendra Fadnavis as CM. It's the Congress that is murdering democracy and questioning us on the same. BJP's win in state is both moral and political victory,which Congress is trying to hijack Maharashtra.
    1:13 PM, 25 Nov
    We were in the well of the House, there is no contact with Marshals unless they enter the well. They tried to get banners from us and our colleagues tried to resist it, our women colleagues were manhandled too, says the leader.
    1:12 PM, 25 Nov
    Congress MP Hibi Eden on reports of clash with Lok Sabha Marshals today: We had raised a very genuine issue (Maharashtra) in LS and protested in democratic manner. Unfortunately we were taken out by Marshals who tried to push us forcefully. We've filed complaint with the Speaker.
    12:52 PM, 25 Nov
    Plea also seeks HC direction against having CM from post-election alliance of Sena-NCP-Cong.
    Read more about:

    devendra fadnavis swearing in ceremony ajit pawar maharashtra

