    Maharashtra updates: Govt formation not discussed with Sonia Gandhi, says Pawar

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 04: Amid all kinds of speculations and rumours over volatile political situation in Maharashtra post assembly election results, the veteran politician and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

    Coincidentally, at around same time that Pawar met Gandhi, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and earlier today Devendra Fadnavis met Amit Shah.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    I met with Mrs Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today. I briefed her on the political situation in Maharashtra. We have not discussed exactly about the formation of the government," NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said after meeting Gandhi.

    "No one from Shiv Sena has contacted me on this. The mandate for us (NCP) is to sit in the opposition. We do not have enough numbers to be in this race," Pawar said.

    The meeting between Pawar and Gandhi is said to have lasted over half an hour.

    Earlier, Fadnavis met Shah and said that Maharashtra needs a government soon and he is confident it will get one. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Fadnavis said that he does not wish to comment on the statements being made by leaders of other parties on the issue.

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Ramdas Kadam called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid deadlock over government formation on Monday evening. Raut said that Shiv Sena is not acting as an obstacle in government formation and whoever has the majority can form the government in the state.

    Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 results: The numbers and possibilities

    Total seats in Maharashtra Assembly - 288

    Majority number needed to form govt: 145

    BJP won 105 seats,

    Shiv Sena-56,

    NCP-54

    Congress-44

    Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 20:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2019
