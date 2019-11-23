News India live

Maharashtra UPDATES: BJP storms back to power; Sena-NCP says won't win trust vote

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 24: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading".

A bench of justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the plea at 11:30 am today.

Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation

Newest First Oldest First

Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna to hear tomorrow at 11: 30 am the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on Nov 23. The SC may give the BJP 48 hours to cobble a majority and prove it in a floor test. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the three parties are seeking an immediate floor test in the house, similar to the one ordered by Supreme Court in 2018 in Karnataka. Supreme Court to hear on tomorrow at 11.30 am the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Indian National Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on November 23. Nawab Malik, NCP: 5 of our MLAs are not in contact with us, 6 are about to arrive and rest have arrived. On the basis of numbers we have, we'll defeat the government in election of speaker itself. After which, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will definitely be formed in Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs being shifted to Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai. Nawab Malik, NCP after meeting of party MLAs: A resolution was passed unanimously that party does not endorse Ajit Pawar's decision and he has been removed as NCP legislative party leader.Till the election of new leader,Jayant Patil is given responsibilities of the post. Congress leader Ashok Chavan alleged that as most of the NCP MLAs, who were said to be backing the BJP in Maharashtra, attended a meeting convened by the NCP later, it was clear that Devendra Fadnavis had "misled" the governor. Fadnavis should, therefore, quit as chief minister, Chavan said. Will defeat BJP government in Assembly Speaker's election, says NCP leader Nawab Malik Senior Advocate Devadutt Kamat for Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena: In our petition, we requested SC for an urgent direction for a Floor Test to be held tomorrow itself. We are hopeful the Supreme Court will hear us. Our petition has been numbered. Congress leader KC Venugopal on Maharashtra govt formation: Our 44 MLAs are intact. Maharashtra Governor has bypassed all norms®ulations. Without any verification, he invited BJP to form govt. We have moved Supreme Court. We will also raise this issue in the Parliament. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has arrived in Delhi, to attend the annual Conference of Governors' tomorrow. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has arrived in Delhi, to attend the annual Conference of Governors' tomorrow. Meanwhile, Congress Party meet underway at YB Chavan Centre; NCP Chief Sharad Pawar present at the meeting. "Our people are there. Registry is open now. They will decide on the urgency of the case. Petition on behalf of three parties have been filed , SC Registry is processing it for further action,” senior advocate Devadutt Kamat for the three parties said. Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Indian National Congress have filed a joint petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on November 23, seeking urgent hearing tonight itself. NCP leader Jayant Patil replaces Ajit Pawar as NCP legislative party leader. Ajit Pawar removed as NCP legislative party leader. Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Eknath Shinde brought with them 2 NCP MLAs Sanjay Bansod and Babasaheb Patil at YB Chavan Center from the Mumbai airport. The two NCP MLAs are said to be with NCP leader Ajit Pawar. 42 NCP MLAs are present in the meeting with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai Shiv Sena has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar taking oath as CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. Earlier, five NCP MLAs Rajendra Shingne (Buldhana), Sandeep Kshirsagar (Beed), Sunil Shelke (Maval), Sunil Bhusara (Vikramgad), Narhari Zirwal (Dindori) and Sunil Tingre (Wadgaon-Sheri) returned to the NCP fold after attending the oath-taking ceremony. Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde, who also is said to have attended the function at Raj Bhavan, turned up at the ongoing meeting of NCP MLAs convened by the Pawar senior. Dilip Bankar and Manikrao Kokate, the MLAs from Nashik district, tweeted separately saying they were kept in dark about the oath-taking ceremony. Both the MLAs said they were with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and expressed solidarity with its president. At least seven legislators claimed to have returned to the NCP fold and pledged their loyalty to Sharad Pawar. Ajit, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, crossed over to the BJP with some legislators and took oath as deputy of Devendra Fadnavis who sworn in as chief minister for a second term. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray leaves from Lalit Hotel after meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said it was the prerogative of the governor to invite a party to form a government. The comments came after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday. Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation. NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him".

In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test. Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation. The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds. According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman. "Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said. Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power. The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office. We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis. The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government. For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar. The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120. In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office. The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test. The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said. Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's. NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him". Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.