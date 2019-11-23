Maharashtra UPDATES: BJP storms back to power; Sena-NCP says won't win trust vote

  • search
    Mumbai, Nov 24: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading".

    A bench of justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the plea at 11:30 am today.

    Maharashtra LIVE: Mandate was for Fadnavis govt, BJP defends early morning swearing-in

    Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation

    11:07 PM, 23 Nov
    Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna to hear tomorrow at 11: 30 am the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on Nov 23.
    10:27 PM, 23 Nov
    The SC may give the BJP 48 hours to cobble a majority and prove it in a floor test.
    10:26 PM, 23 Nov
    Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the three parties are seeking an immediate floor test in the house, similar to the one ordered by Supreme Court in 2018 in Karnataka.
    9:39 PM, 23 Nov
    Supreme Court to hear on tomorrow at 11.30 am the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Indian National Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on November 23.
    9:39 PM, 23 Nov
    Nawab Malik, NCP: 5 of our MLAs are not in contact with us, 6 are about to arrive and rest have arrived. On the basis of numbers we have, we'll defeat the government in election of speaker itself. After which, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will definitely be formed in Maharashtra
    9:23 PM, 23 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs being shifted to Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai.
    9:13 PM, 23 Nov
    Nawab Malik, NCP after meeting of party MLAs: A resolution was passed unanimously that party does not endorse Ajit Pawar's decision and he has been removed as NCP legislative party leader.Till the election of new leader,Jayant Patil is given responsibilities of the post.
    9:04 PM, 23 Nov
    Congress leader Ashok Chavan alleged that as most of the NCP MLAs, who were said to be backing the BJP in Maharashtra, attended a meeting convened by the NCP later, it was clear that Devendra Fadnavis had "misled" the governor. Fadnavis should, therefore, quit as chief minister, Chavan said.
    9:02 PM, 23 Nov
    Will defeat BJP government in Assembly Speaker's election, says NCP leader Nawab Malik
    9:02 PM, 23 Nov
    Senior Advocate Devadutt Kamat for Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena: In our petition, we requested SC for an urgent direction for a Floor Test to be held tomorrow itself. We are hopeful the Supreme Court will hear us. Our petition has been numbered.
    9:01 PM, 23 Nov
    Congress leader KC Venugopal on Maharashtra govt formation: Our 44 MLAs are intact. Maharashtra Governor has bypassed all norms®ulations. Without any verification, he invited BJP to form govt. We have moved Supreme Court. We will also raise this issue in the Parliament.
    9:00 PM, 23 Nov
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has arrived in Delhi, to attend the annual Conference of Governors' tomorrow.
    8:57 PM, 23 Nov
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has arrived in Delhi, to attend the annual Conference of Governors' tomorrow.
    8:39 PM, 23 Nov
    Meanwhile, Congress Party meet underway at YB Chavan Centre; NCP Chief Sharad Pawar present at the meeting.
    8:38 PM, 23 Nov
    "Our people are there. Registry is open now. They will decide on the urgency of the case. Petition on behalf of three parties have been filed , SC Registry is processing it for further action,” senior advocate Devadutt Kamat for the three parties said.
    8:38 PM, 23 Nov
    Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Indian National Congress have filed a joint petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on November 23, seeking urgent hearing tonight itself.
    8:38 PM, 23 Nov
    NCP leader Jayant Patil replaces Ajit Pawar as NCP legislative party leader.
    8:18 PM, 23 Nov
    Ajit Pawar removed as NCP legislative party leader.
    7:40 PM, 23 Nov
    Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Eknath Shinde brought with them 2 NCP MLAs Sanjay Bansod and Babasaheb Patil at YB Chavan Center from the Mumbai airport. The two NCP MLAs are said to be with NCP leader Ajit Pawar.
    7:39 PM, 23 Nov
    42 NCP MLAs are present in the meeting with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai
    6:46 PM, 23 Nov
    Shiv Sena has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar taking oath as CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively.
    6:31 PM, 23 Nov
    Earlier, five NCP MLAs Rajendra Shingne (Buldhana), Sandeep Kshirsagar (Beed), Sunil Shelke (Maval), Sunil Bhusara (Vikramgad), Narhari Zirwal (Dindori) and Sunil Tingre (Wadgaon-Sheri) returned to the NCP fold after attending the oath-taking ceremony. Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde, who also is said to have attended the function at Raj Bhavan, turned up at the ongoing meeting of NCP MLAs convened by the Pawar senior.
    6:31 PM, 23 Nov
    Dilip Bankar and Manikrao Kokate, the MLAs from Nashik district, tweeted separately saying they were kept in dark about the oath-taking ceremony. Both the MLAs said they were with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and expressed solidarity with its president.
    6:19 PM, 23 Nov
    At least seven legislators claimed to have returned to the NCP fold and pledged their loyalty to Sharad Pawar. Ajit, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, crossed over to the BJP with some legislators and took oath as deputy of Devendra Fadnavis who sworn in as chief minister for a second term.
    6:16 PM, 23 Nov
    Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray leaves from Lalit Hotel after meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs
    6:08 PM, 23 Nov
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said it was the prerogative of the governor to invite a party to form a government. The comments came after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday.
    5:47 PM, 23 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.
    5:29 PM, 23 Nov
    NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar
    5:15 PM, 23 Nov
    Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation.
    5:01 PM, 23 Nov
    NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him".
