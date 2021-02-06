YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Upcoming student hostels in universities to be named 'Matoshree'

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 06: Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said on Friday that all upcoming student hostels in state-run universities will be named 'Matoshree' and the existing ones will be renamed.

    Maharashtra: Upcoming student hostels in universities to be named Matoshree
    Uddhav Thackeray

    He added that 'Matoshree' was selected as the name because the hostels offer students shelter like their own mothers.

    Notably, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence is named 'Matoshree'.

    "All the upcoming hostels on campuses of state-run universities will be named 'Matoshree'. I will also explore the possibility of giving the same name to the existing facilities," Samant said.

    The minister on Friday inaugurated the hostel of Kavi Kulguru Sanskrit University in Ramtek, which was named as 'Matoshree' by the chancellor of the university.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X