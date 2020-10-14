Maharashtra Unlock 5.0: Mumbai metro to operate from Oct 15; schools, colleges to remain shut

YouTube
    Mumbai, Oct 14: The Maharashtra government released fresh guidelines on Wednesday, with religious places and educational institutes across the state to remain shut till the end of the month. Metro rail services will reopen in a graded manner from October 15.

    Marriages and personal functions will be allowed with not more than 50 persons, and funerals with not more than 20.

    It also allowed business-to-business exhibitionsfrom tomorrow outside containment zones.

    Local weekly bazars, including that of animals, will also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones.

    With an aim to reduce crowd, markets and shops will be allowed to remain open for two additional hours till 9 pm from tomorrow.

    Significantly, the government has decided to do away stamping with indelible ink for domestic passengersarriving at different airports after COVID-19 testing.

    Similarly, the health check up and stamping of passengers at railway stations will also be stopped.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 20:40 [IST]
    X