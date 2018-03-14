Election Result 
Gorakhpur/UP
PartyVotes
BJP15,577
SP13,911
CONGTrailing
Phulpur/UP
PartyVotes
SP43,562
BJP39,995
CONG1,396
Araria/Bihar
PartyVotes
BJP22,218
RJD17,737
Bhabhua/Bihar
PartyVotes
BJPLeading
CONGTrailing
Jehanabad/Bihar
PartyVotes
JDUTrailing
RJDLeading

Maharashtra: Two killed after fire breaks out in Pune's Shivajinagar

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Two people were killed in a fire which broke out in Pune's Shivajinagar on Tuesday late night. The incident happened at around about 3 am.

Maharashtra: Two killed after fire breaks out in Pune's Shivajinagar
Photo courtesy: ANI

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the fire has been doused now and cooling process is underway.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

fire, pune, maharashtra

Story first published: Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 7:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 14, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.