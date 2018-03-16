Maharashtra: Tribals to take out 'protest march' on March 18

Thane (Maharashtra), March 16: After the successful long march of farmers in Maharashtra, tribals will take out a 'protest march' from Thane to the Maharashtra Legislature in Mumbai, which will start on March 18 to press for their various demands, it was announced in Mumbai on Friday.

"The protest march will be taken out under the banner of Shramajivi Sanghatana," its president Vivek Pandit told reporters here.

Pandit, a former MLA, said that tribals from districts like Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik will take part in the march which will commence from March 18.

"We will highlight issues like the plight of tribal students and employment facilities which they are deprived of," he said.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day