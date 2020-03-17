Maharashtra to stamp people in home quarantine

Mumbai, Mar 17: The Maharashtra government has decided to 'stamp' all those people who have been sent to 'home quarantine' in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Reportedly, the left hand people under home quarantine will be stamped to identify them easily if they mingle with the general public.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also said that government offices will remain open amid reports that the government was considering closure.

"Trains and buses are essential services so we are not stopping them as of now but if people don't listen to our advice and don't avoid unnecessary travel, then we will think about that too. Next 15-20 days are very crucial for us," Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.

Maharashtra has emerged as a hotspot of covid-19 (coronavirus) infections.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 137 on Tuesday, while one more person died taking the death toll to three, according to Health Ministry.

The cases include 24 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 15 cases, including one foreigner. Maharashtra has 39 cases, including 3 foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 26 cases which includes two foreign nationals. Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients.