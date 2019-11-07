Maharashtra stalemate likely to end today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: A breakthrough in Maharashtra over the formation of the government is expected today.

The BJP is scheduled to meet the Governor today and stakes a claim to form the government. On the other hand, the Shiv Sena has called for a meeting of its MLAs. On Wednesday, ministers of the BJP and Shiv Sena met for the first time after the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared.

The meeting of the Shiv Sena MLAs is crucial as it would decide on whether to pursue the post of chief minister or give it up to the BJP. A discussion on the 50:50 arrangement that the Shiv Sena has been speaking about also would be discussed during the meeting.

The BJP has maintained that the post of CM is non-negotiable.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet the Governor along with state BJP chief, Chandrakant Patil. He said that whatever differences are there will be ironed out.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had told a delegation led by Union Minister, Ramdas Athawale that he would initiate consultations if no party came forward to form the government by November 7.

A new chief minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9, 2019. If no party comes forward before the term of the assembly ends then President's rule would be imposed in the state.

According to BJP sources, in the 288 member house, the BJP led by Devendra Fadnavis has the clear support of 105 MLAs. He is likely to stake a claim to form the government in the next two days with the support of the independent MLAs.

The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Sanjay Raut said that the party would not budge on its 50:50 demand. He also hinted that support from the Congress and NCP for the Shiv Sena is also a possibility.