Maharashtra set to enforce plastic ban from today

    India's second populous state Maharashtra is set to enforce a ban on a variety of plastic items from Saturday, amid concerns over its implementation. Those caught using plastic will be imposed with a heavy penalty and the government has already constituted teams to check the violations.

    The Maharashtra government on March 23, 2018, banned the manufacture, usage, sale, transport, distribution, wholesale/retail sale, storage import of plastic bags with or without handle, and disposable products made out of plastic and thermocol.

    However, there is no ban on plastic packaging for medical purpose.

    Manufacturers, distributors and consumers were asked to dispose off their existing stock and come up with alternatives in the meantime.

    The ban is the brainchild of Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray and has been endorsed by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who belongs to the BJP.

    What is the fine amount for offenders of the plastic ban?

    If anyone is found violating the plastic ban in Maharashtra, he/she will be fined Rs 5,000 for the first time and Rs 10,000 for the second time. One who violates plastic ban for the third time will have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 and may also face imprisonment for a period of three months.

    However, visitors coming to the state are also advised to maintain caution while disposing of plastic at public places.

