Maharashtra seeks 20 companies of CAPF from Centre

New Delhi, May 13: Maharashtra has requested the Centre for 20 companies of the CAPF to maintain law and order in the state.

During the recent meeting of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers, Uddhav Thackeray had said that the police are tired. If the need be, we will request the Centre to send reinforcements for us.

Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh asked for 20 teams of the CAPF to be deployed in the state. Around 32 teams of the CRPF are already functional.

In Maharashtra, 1,025 police personnel have been affected with COVID-19. The CM said that the police personnel are exhausted and hence the reinforcements are required.

With the number of cases rising, the police department has been working day and night.

Ramzan, Eid is also coming up and this would increase the burden on the police. Hence Maharashtra government has asked the Central Government to deploy police from 20 companies under the CAPF, he also said.

The CAPF includes armed policemen from CRPF, CISF and BSF. Maharashtra is the worst affected state and has so far reported 24,427 COVID-19 cases.