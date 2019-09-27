  • search
Trending Ajit Doval Karnataka by-polls High Alert
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Seat sharing pact between BJP-Shiv Sena done,announcement by Sunday

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 27: Last minute deliberations are to finalise the seat sharing pact between the BJP and Shiva Sena for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

    A final decision would be made only on September 28 after Maharashtra Chief Minister, conveys Amit Shah's decision to the Shiv Sena. Fadnavis along with state party chief, Chandrakant Patil held a series of meetings in Delhi with Amit Shah to finalise on the pact.

    Maharashtra: Seat sharing pact between BJP-Shiv Sena done,announcement by Sunday

    The BJP had proposed that it along with the smaller allies would contest on 162 seats. It had been decided that the Shiv Sena would be given 126 seats. The smaller parties on the other hand would be given 8 out of the 162 seats, it was decided.

    Maharashtra polls: Will economic slowdown and joblessness impact poll results

    While this proposal was agreeable to the Shiv Sena, sources say that the BJP is keen on giving its ally only 120 seats to contest on. BJP sources tell OneIndia that in the 288 member house, the BJP wants to be as close as possible to the majority mark on its own.

    Further there are certain issues in around 10 seats, which the Sena has sought. It wants some seats n Navi Mumbai, North Maharashtra, Mumbai and Vidharba to contest on.

    However the BJP is not keen on giving way for the Sena in these seats.

    Sources however add that the two parties will contest the polls together and there is no question of breaking the pact. The source added that the announcement would be made by Sunday and the seat sharing formula would be decided by Saturday.

    Maharashtra, Haryana polls: Why BJP won't change its two minority CM candidates

    As part of the final arrangement, the BJP would contest on 144 seats, the smaller allies on 18 while the Shiv Sena would get 126 as demanded. The BJP is however insisting that the candidates from the smaller parties contest on the Lotus symbol.

    In the 2014 elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena contested independently. It was only after the election resulted in a split verdict that the two parties came together and formed the alliance.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 bjp shiv sena

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 7:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue