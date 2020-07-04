With fresh 7,074 cases, Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 2 lakh; Death toll at 8,671

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 04: Maharashtra on Saturday crossed the two lakh mark in coronavirus infections after 7,074 new cases were reported from the state in 24 hours. The number of fatalities reported today was 295 of this 124 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining 171 are from the previous period.

A total of 1,180 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 82,814, including 53,463 recovered/discharged, 24,524 active cases and 4,827 deaths.

Maharashtra, worst-hit by coronavirus has become the first Indian state to cross two lakh Covid-19 cases in the country.

Amid cash crunch, Maharashtra approves purchase of cars worth Rs 1.37 crore for minister

The recovery rate in the state is 54.02 percent while the case fatality rate is 4.33 percent.

Currently, 5,96,038 people are in home quarantine and 41,566 in institutional quarantine.

Of the new patients found on Saturday, Mumbai accounted for 1,163 , Pune city 1,120, Aurangabad city 147.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Mumbai city accounted for 4,045 new cases, taking the tally in the region to 1,41,828. The intensely ubranised MMR has also witnessed 6,312 coronavirus deaths so far.

Mumbai has reported total of 83,237 cases and 4,830 deaths to date.

Elsewhere in the MMR, Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivali belt has reported 11,610 and 9,804 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the police in Mumbai said travel restrictions in the city have been eased with the scrapping of a controversial 2-kilometre travel restriction imposed on June 28 amid the lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police said it was imposed just for two days. The lockdown in Maharashtra will continue till July 31.