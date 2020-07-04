Maharashtra's tally crosses 2 lakh after more than 7,000 coronavirus cases in a single day

Mumbai, July 04: Maharashtra on Saturday crossed the two lakh mark in coronavirus infections after 7,074 new cases were reported from the state in 24 hours. The number of fatalities reported today was 295 of this 124 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the remaining 171 are from the previous period.

A total of 1,180 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 82,814, including 53,463 recovered/discharged, 24,524 active cases and 4,827 deaths.

Maharashtra, worst-hit by coronavirus has become the first Indian state to cross two lakh Covid-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the police in Mumbai said travel restrictions in the city have been eased with the scrapping of a controversial 2-kilometre travel restriction imposed on June 28 amid the lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police said it was imposed just for two days. The lockdown in Maharashtra will continue till July 31.