Maharashtra's first woman Chief Election Commissioner, Neela Satyanarayan dies of coronavirus

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 16: Maharashtra's first woman chief election commissioner and celebrated author and poet, Neela Satyanarayan (72) succumbed to novel coronavirus in Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. She is the first IAS officer in the state to succumb to COVID-19.

Satyanarayan had penned several books, was a 1972 batch IAS officer, and also composed music for some films. After retirement, she was appointed as Maharashtra's Chief Election Commissioner.

Coronavirus: India records more than 29,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, 582 deaths

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, has more than 2.75 lakh cases and 10,928 casualties. On July 15, Maharashtra reported 7,975 fresh cases and 223 deaths due to the infection.

There are more than 1.1o lakh active cases to date. Maharashtra is expected to cross the three-lakh mark by the weekend.

COVID-19: India registers single day spike of 29,429 cases

The death rate due to coronavirus in Maharashtra dropped to less than 4 per cent for the first time in the last two months. On Wednesday, the state's fatality rate stood at 3.96 per cent. Earlier, the death rate was 4.22 per cent, and a week before it was 4.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's death rate at 5.6 per cent, however, is higher than the state average. Pune has also come close to Mumbai with 1,345 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its count to 32,096.