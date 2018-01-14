Maharashtra's Dahanu boat tragedy: 3 children killed, 32 rescued
At least three schoolchildren died after a boat carrying 40 children capsized off a Maharashtra coast on Saturday. So far 32 children have been rescued so far, while five others are still missing.
Rescue operations are still underway to trace the five missing children, who mostly hail from Palghar district in Maharashtra.
