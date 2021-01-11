Delhi: 17 killed in fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh; 2 jumped off the building

UP: Murder case undertrial stops over at hotel with cops to meet lover, caught

Maharashtra: Roadside hotel set on fire after owner refuses to serve chicken to two drunk men

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Nagpur, Jan 10: Two men were arrested for allegedly setting a roadside hotel on fire here in Maharashtra in an inebriated condition after its owner refused to serve them chicken in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accused Shankar Tayde (29) and Sagar Patel (19) visited the hotel in Beltarodi area and asked for chicken around 1 AM, an official said.

Bird flu confirmed in 9 states: Samples from Delhi, Maharasthra test positive for avian flu

As the hotel owner expressed his inability to oblige, they set the hotel ablaze, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.