  • search
Trending Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra reviews Bhima Koregaon cases in which activists were jailed

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 23: The Maharashtra government is reviewing the cases related to the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence, for which 10 activists were jailed during the previous BJP-led rule in the state.

    Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, has called senior officials of Pune Police to Mumbai for a meeting.

    Maharashtra reviews Bhima Koregaon cases in which activists were jailed
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The case has been politically charged, with the BJP facing allegations of jailing activists who were opposed to its ideology and branding them as "urban Naxals".

    Bhima Koregaon: When a plot to assassinate the Prime Minister was unearthed

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar last month demand that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune Police in the Koregaon Bhima case.

    NCP leader Deshmukh, after taking charge as Home minister, said earlier this month that he would seek a status report on the case and then take a decision.

    The term "urban Naxal" was used by the Pune Police probing the alleged links between the Elgar Parishad conclave of December 31, 2017 and the caste clashes around Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the next day. While some rights activists were arrested in the case by the Pune city police, their rural counterparts had booked Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly inciting violence. Ekbote was granted bail by the Supreme Court, while Bhide was never arrested.

    The Pune Police have claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists. The parishad, they alleged, instigated violence near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on January 1, 2018.

    More BHIMA KOREGAON News

    Read more about:

    bhima koregaon maharashtra government

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue