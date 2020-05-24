Maharashtra reports highest single-day COVID-19 spike as cases cross 50,000-mark

Mumbai, May 24: Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 3,041 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 50,231, of which 33,988 are active cases.

Death toll stands at 1,635. While total 1,196 people recovered and discharged, another 14,600 patients have been discharged till date.

"There were 58 COVID-related deaths in the state today. Out of these, 39 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, six in Pune, six in Solapur, four in Aurangabad city, one was recorded in Latur, and one each in Mira-Bhayandar and Thane," a state government statement read.

Out of the total deaths reported today, 38 occurred in the last 24 hours and rest are unreported deaths that took place between April 23 and May 20.

This was the eighth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.

With 14,600 recoveries, the state has 33,988 active cases. 3,62,862 people have been tested so far.

Currently, 4,99,387 people are in home quarantine and 35,107 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.