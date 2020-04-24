Maharashtra records India's highest single-day surge with 778 coronavirus positive cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Apr 24: On Thursday, Maharashtra set a new record for number of COVID-19 positive cases, after reporting as many as 778 infections in one day, making it as the highest single-day surge in number of positive cases in India.

The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra was 6,427 on April 23. It can be seen that the state is witnessing the fastest spread of the disease in the country, has doubled its number of positive cases in the last one week.

Maharashtra had 3,202 positive cases on April 16.

How many coronavirus cases did India, Italy, UK, US report after 5 lakh tests?

India saw the emergence of 1,680 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which is the highest for any single day COVID-19 cases recorded so far. The previous highest of 1,577 cases on April 19.

Till April 23 evening, as many as 22,930 people had tested positive for novel coronavirus across India. Out of these, at least 4,324 people have recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra records 778 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 6,427

Meawhile, Gujarat also recorded a large number of fresh cases on Thursday. The state added 217 new cases on April 23, taking its total to 2,624.

Just a week ago, Gujarat was placed on the sixth place in the list of states with largest number of positive cases. Over the next few days, Gujarat surged ahead rapidly and overtook Delhi to get into the second place.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi also registered over 100 fresh cases. Delhi now has a total of 2,376 positive cases, while Madhya Pradesh has 1,687.