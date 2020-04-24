  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra records India's highest single-day surge with 778 coronavirus positive cases

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 24: On Thursday, Maharashtra set a new record for number of COVID-19 positive cases, after reporting as many as 778 infections in one day, making it as the highest single-day surge in number of positive cases in India.

    Coronavirus
    Representational Image

    The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra was 6,427 on April 23. It can be seen that the state is witnessing the fastest spread of the disease in the country, has doubled its number of positive cases in the last one week.

    Maharashtra had 3,202 positive cases on April 16.

    How many coronavirus cases did India, Italy, UK, US report after 5 lakh tests?

    India saw the emergence of 1,680 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which is the highest for any single day COVID-19 cases recorded so far. The previous highest of 1,577 cases on April 19.

    Till April 23 evening, as many as 22,930 people had tested positive for novel coronavirus across India. Out of these, at least 4,324 people have recovered from the disease.

    Maharashtra records 778 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 6,427

    Meanwhile, Gujarat also recorded a large number of fresh cases on Thursday. The state added 217 new cases on April 23, taking its total to 2,624.

    Just a week ago, Gujarat was placed on the sixth place in the list of states with largest number of positive cases. Over the next few days, Gujarat surged ahead rapidly and overtook Delhi to get into the second place.

    On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi also registered over 100 fresh cases. Delhi now has a total of 2,376 positive cases, while Madhya Pradesh has 1,687.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X