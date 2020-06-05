  • search
    Maharashtra records highest deaths in single day, tally crosses 80,000

    Mumbai, June 05: Maharashtra recorded 139 deaths on Friday the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 in a single day.

      With 2,436 new cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reaches 80,229 and 139 new fatalities take the death toll to 2,849. Total 35,156 patients have recovered so far in the state. The total cases in Mumbai rise to 46,080 and the city's death toll reaches 1,519.

