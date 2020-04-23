  • search
    Maharashtra records 778 new cases; state COVID-19 tally 6,427

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 23: Maharashtra on Thursday reported 778 new covid-19 cases, the highest in a day, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 6427.

    Of these 6427 cases, 4205 are from Mumbai alone followed by 963 from the Pune division.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Death toll in Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 283 in the state. In a press statement, the Public Health Department said, there were 14 covid-related deaths in the state today.

    Of these 14, six were recorded in Mumbai, five in Pune and one each in Navi Mumbai, Nandurbar and Dhule Municipal Corporation.

    "Seven out of 12 patients (58%) had high-risk co-morbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease," the press statement said. Information of two deaths regarding co-morbidities were not available, the state said.

