    Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Dam breach death toll rises to 19

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Mumbai, July 07: 19 people were killed after the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra breached causing a flood-like situation in seven villages. The Tiware dam, was built 14 years ago in Chiplun taluk, with a capacity of 20 lakh cubic metres.

    At least 12 houses in the village adjacent to the dam have been washed away. Rescue operation is underway. A team of 5 BN NDRF has been sent to Tiware dam for rescue operation. Pune's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also heading towards Ratnagiri district.

    Maharashtra: Ratnagiri Dam breach death toll rises to 19
    A view of the Tiware dam which breached following incessant rains, in Ratnagiri.PTI Photo

    Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations for people missing in the aftermath of the floods.

    Ratnagiri dam breach: NCP workers walk into police station with crabs demanding their arrest

    Relatives of the victims said they had asked the district administration to repair the dam as they had spotted cracks in the structure in November last year.

    There was an issue over the jurisdiction of which tehsil the Tiware dam falls in, with both Chiplun and Dapoli tehsil offices ignoring the villagers' petition, said a family member of one of the dead.

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

    "The reason for the breach will be probed and action would be taken against the guilty expeditiously," the Chief Minister said.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
